Predica Duminica Vindecării lunaticului Last updated 14 Aug 2017 Predica IPS Teodosie, Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, la Duminica Vindecării lunaticului ( a 10-a după Rusalii) (13 aug. 2017) http://arhivaradiodobrogea.ro/files/Predici%20Catedrala/IPS%20Teodosie/2017/08%20aug%202017/13%20aug%202017.mp3 DistribuițiClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related