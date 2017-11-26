Predica la Duminica dregătorului bogat – despre păzirea poruncilor Last updated 26 Nov 2017 Predica IPS Teodosie, Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, la Duminica dregătorului bogat – despre păzirea poruncilor – 26 nov 2017. http://arhivaradiodobrogea.ro/files/Predici%20Catedrala/IPS%20Teodosie/2017/11%20nov%202017/26%20nov%202017.mp3 DistribuițiClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related